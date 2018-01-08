Home / Sports News / NFL

Antonio Brown: Pittsburgh Steelers welcome star receiver back to practice

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 8, 2018 at 7:04 PM
With an AFC Divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars looming on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown back to the practice field Monday.

Brown had missed the last two games of the regular season with a calf injury suffered in a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 15.

"It felt pretty smooth," Brown told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "A little room to grow but I'm excited to be out there with the guys and grateful to be on my feet."

Brown has 101 receptions for an NFL-best 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games this season for the Steelers.

