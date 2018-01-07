New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles reject Houston Texans' requests to interview execs

The Houston Texans were denied in their requests to interview New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort as well as Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas for their general manager's job, ESPN reported on Sunday.

The trio still could be on the radar as the NFL's rules allow for hiring executives from other teams after the season ends, ESPN reported, citing a league source.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the executives still might be able to interview for the Texans job thanks to a change in the hiring rules the league made this offseason. Previously teams could prevent others from hiring executives who had "final say on the 53-man roster," although that is "no longer a requirement" in 2018, per Schefter.

Houston reportedly is also focusing on Green Bay Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst and Buffalo Bills vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine for its vacant position.

New England permitted Caserio to talk with the San Francisco 49ers for their open position last season.

The Texans are seeking a new general manager after Rick Smith announced last weekend that he expects to take a year away to assist his wife Tiffany, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September and has been receiving treatment in Arizona.

While the Texans are looking to find a new general manager, Smith will maintain his other role as executive vice president of football operations. He is under contract through the 2020 season.