Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey steps up in big spot against Buffalo Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey continued his brilliant second season into the playoffs.

Ramsey intercepted a pass in the final seconds of Sunday's game to seal a 10-3 victory over Buffalo in the wild-card round at EverBank Field.

Ramsey can check another accomplishment off his list. He's already been named a first-team All-Pro selection and is going to the Pro Bowl.

Elite defenders can solidify their reputations in the playoffs and Ramsey took a huge step in his postseason debut.

Buffalo backup quarterback Nathan Peterman completed a 14-yard comeback pass to receiver Deonte Thompson on cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Jaguars' 38-yard line with 48 seconds left in the game.

Peterman was called for intentional grounding on the next play. Then, he tried to complete a similar throw to Thompson on Ramsey.

That was a mistake.

Ramsey broke on the ball and got to Peterman's pass at the same time as Thompson. The ball bounced up and Ramsey was able to intercept it, diving to the ground at the Bills 48. He got up and ran to midfield before he was tackled.

Ramsey wasn't done. He then ran to the end zone and dunked the ball over the crossbar as the stadium erupted. The Jaguars had their first playoff win since the 2007 season.

Ramsey said he saw the play coming.

"Usually in situations like that when we're up in the two-minute with the corners, we play 10 yards off and not more," Ramsey said. "Two plays before that, with Peterman we played the same coverage, we played off and he threw that quick hitch to A.J.'s side. They lined up in the same formation, just flipped on my side so I figured they were running the same route. I took a read step and as soon as he threw it, I broke on it."

Ramsey also came up big earlier in the game. Buffalo tried a fade route to 6-foot-5 receiver Kelvin Benjamin with Ramsey (6-foot-1) in coverage on first-and-goal at the 1.

Ramsey held up and Benjamin was called for offensive pass interference. The penalty backed the Bills up 10 yards and they ended up settling for a 31-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 1:49 left in the first half.

Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy was asked about the play-call after the game.

"Concerning that No. 20 (Ramsey) was out there," McCoy said, "I thought we were going to run it. He is a hell of a player, but we didn't run it."

Ramsey, selected fifth overall in the 2016 draft, will have another shot to prove his status as one of the NFL's top defenders when the Jaguars (11-6) travel to face Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Jaguars defeated the Steelers 30-9 on Oct. 8 at Heinz Field.

"We are going to come in here for another week while other teams are sitting home," Ramsey said.