Green Bay Packers promote Brian Gutekunst to general manager position

The Green Bay Packers are promoting Brian Gutekunst to the general manager position, multiple outlets reported on Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is for five years for Gutekunst, who has been with the Packers for 19 years and was promoted to director of player personnel on March 21, 2016.

Gutekunst was scheduled to interview for the Houston Texans' general manager position on Sunday. The 44-year-old will take over the role for Ted Thompson, who will remain as senior advisor to football operations with the Packers.

Gutekunst reportedly was one of three internal candidates to interview for the job. The other two were vice president of football administration Russ Ball and director of football operations Eliot Wolf.

During Thompson's time as general manager, the Packers reached the playoffs nine times in 13 seasons and won Super Bowl XLV. Green Bay reached the postseason every year from 2009-16 -- one season shy of the NFL record -- before having that string snapped after this year's 7-9 campaign.