Antonio Brown: Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver on track to return next week

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has a calf injury, is on track to be at full strength for next weekend's AFC divisional-round playoff game, the NFL Network reported Sunday.

Brown has not played since Week 15. He benefited from the Steelers' first-round playoff bye and is now on track to return to the team's lineup for next Sunday's home playoff game against an opponent to be determined.

The confirmation of Brown's status will be announced during the week, when the Steelers submit their divisional-round practice/injury reports.

Brown was injured in a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.

The 29-year-old Brown has 101 receptions for an NFL-best 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games this season for the Steelers (13-3).

Brown has 733 catches for 9,910 yards and 59 touchdowns in 115 career games since Pittsburgh selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 draft.