Home / Sports News / NFL

Carolina Panthers OG Trai Turner clears concussion protocol

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 6, 2018 at 1:33 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Carolina right guard Trai Turner has cleared concussion protocol is likely to play Sunday when the Panthers play at the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.

Turner has missed three games since suffering the head injury in Week 14.

Head coach Ron Rivera said Friday that Turner fully participated in practice this week. Turner's replacement the past three games was Amini Silatolu.

Turner, a two-time Pro Bowl player, has started 54 games in his first four seasons in the NFL, all with the Panthers. He signed a four-year contract extension worth a reported $45 million this summer.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Thunder's Russell Westbrook drops signature shoes, asking Why Not? Thunder's Russell Westbrook drops signature shoes, asking Why Not?
'Furious': Figure skater Ashley Wagner fails to qualify for U.S. Olympic team 'Furious': Figure skater Ashley Wagner fails to qualify for U.S. Olympic team
San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton loses patch of beard in hockey fight vs. Toronto Maple Leafs San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton loses patch of beard in hockey fight vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Swedish hockey team captain throws silver medal into crowd Swedish hockey team captain throws silver medal into crowd
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams: Prediction, preview, injury report, pick to win Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams: Prediction, preview, injury report, pick to win
Loading...