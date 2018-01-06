Carolina Panthers OG Trai Turner clears concussion protocol

Carolina right guard Trai Turner has cleared concussion protocol is likely to play Sunday when the Panthers play at the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.

Turner has missed three games since suffering the head injury in Week 14.

Head coach Ron Rivera said Friday that Turner fully participated in practice this week. Turner's replacement the past three games was Amini Silatolu.

Turner, a two-time Pro Bowl player, has started 54 games in his first four seasons in the NFL, all with the Panthers. He signed a four-year contract extension worth a reported $45 million this summer.