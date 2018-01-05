Upstart Los Angeles Rams lead 2018 NFL All-Pro team with six players

A stunning turnaround helped the Los Angeles Rams land an NFL-high six players on The Associated Press All-Pro team.

Running back Todd Gurley, who led the league with 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns, headed the Rams' six-player contingent that included defensive lineman Aaron Donald, punter Johnny Hekker, left tackle Andrew Whitworth, kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper.

Gurley finished second in the league with 1,305 yards rushing for NFC West champion Los Angeles, which will host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday in a wild-card game after going from four wins in 2016 to 11-5 this season.

Donald and Hekker joined Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner as the four repeat selections from last season's All-Pro team.

Brown, who led the league in catches (101) and receiving yards (1,533) despite missing the final two games with a calf injury, was the lone unanimous selection on the squad garnering all 50 votes.

Brown was among four Steelers to earn All-Pro honors. He was joined on the team by running back Le'Veon Bell -- a flex pick -- along with right guard David DeCastro and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

The New England Patriots, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, had two selections in quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who were honored for the third and fourth time, respectively.

Three other division winners each had two players named to the team. Defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey represented the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went from worst to first in the AFC South.

NFC East champ Philadelphia, the top overall seed in the NFC, was represented by two offensive linemen in right tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce.

The Minnesota Vikings, the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC, had two members of their secondary honored -- cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith.

Pass-rushing linebacker Chandler Jones and special teamer Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals also earned first-team honors.

Middle linebacker Luke Kuechly and left guard Andrew Norwell gave the Carolina Panthers two selections, while the Detroit Lions also had a pair in cornerback Darius Slay and punt returner Jamal Agnew.

Rounding out the squad were wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans, defensive end Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints and safety Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans.