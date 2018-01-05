Home / Sports News / NFL

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman: Eli Apple has 'clean slate'

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 5, 2018 at 6:33 PM
The New York Giants aren't quite ready to jettison troubled cornerback Eli Apple -- at least not yet.

New Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told the New York Post he met with the former first-round pick earlier in the week and that the meeting went well.

"It went fine," Gettleman told Steve Serby of the New York Post of the meeting. "He was very attentive. He was focused. I told him he's got a clean slate for me. Let's move forward. Let's see what happens."

Days after being called a cancer to the team by veteran Landon Collins, Apple was suspended for the team's final game for conduct detrimental to the team.

The final straw for Apple, according to a report by the NFL Network, was when he refused to take the field with the scout team during practice leading up to the season finale against Washington. An argument with Giants cornerbacks coach Tim Walton ensued.

According to ESPN, Apple, who has squabbled with Walton before, had to be restrained by teammates.

