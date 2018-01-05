Home / Sports News / NFL

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Tramaine Brock cleared of personal-conduct violation

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 5, 2018 at 6:30 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Tramaine Brock has been cleared of violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

In April, while a member of the San Francisco 49ers, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Charges were dropped in August, but by then the 49ers had released him.

Brock apologized for the incident, which he described as a verbal altercation.

He signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks and was traded to the Vikings.

On Friday, the league sent Brock a letter saying its investigation determined there was not enough evidence that he violated the personal conduct policy.

Brock has played in 11 games this season for the Vikings, compiling eight tackles.

He will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Bradie Tennell takes surprise lead at U.S. Figure Skating Championships Bradie Tennell takes surprise lead at U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Rockets' Chris Paul embarrasses Warriors' David West with crossover Rockets' Chris Paul embarrasses Warriors' David West with crossover
Tiger Woods commits to play at Torrey Pines, Riviera Tiger Woods commits to play at Torrey Pines, Riviera
Australian Open: Serena Williams pulls out of tournament Australian Open: Serena Williams pulls out of tournament
Buffalo Bills follow through on promise to gift wings to Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills follow through on promise to gift wings to Cincinnati Bengals
Loading...