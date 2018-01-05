Minnesota Vikings defensive back Tramaine Brock cleared of personal-conduct violation

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Tramaine Brock has been cleared of violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

In April, while a member of the San Francisco 49ers, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Charges were dropped in August, but by then the 49ers had released him.

Brock apologized for the incident, which he described as a verbal altercation.

He signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks and was traded to the Vikings.

On Friday, the league sent Brock a letter saying its investigation determined there was not enough evidence that he violated the personal conduct policy.

Brock has played in 11 games this season for the Vikings, compiling eight tackles.

He will be a free agent at the end of this season.