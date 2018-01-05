Home / Sports News / NFL

Los Angeles Rams S Blake Countess, Miami Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry hit with fines

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 5, 2018 at 6:36 PM
Los Angeles Rams safety Blake Countess and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry were fined $48,620 apiece by the NFL for their actions in Sunday's game, according to Pro Football Talk.

In Countess' case, it was significant that he was only fined and not suspended for the hit he put on San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin. As a result, Countess remains eligible to play in Saturday's playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

This is the second time in five weeks Countess has been fined for a hit that knocked a receiver out of the game with a concussion. The previous offense was against New Orleans Saints tight end Coby Fleener, and his fine this time was double what it was for the hit on Fleener.

Countess' salary comes out to about $31,765 a week, so he was fined more than his salary for the day. He can appeal the fine.

Landry was ejected for his part in a fight during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. The altercation came after Landry had scored on a 1-yard run.

Earlier this week, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Landry's actions were "embarrassing," and said it would be a consideration when deciding whether to re-sign Landry, who becomes a free agent this offseason.

Miami running back Kenyan Drake was also ejected for pulling the helmet off a Bills player and tossing it. He was fined $12,154.

