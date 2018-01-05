Detroit Lions block Green Bay Packers from interviewing Teryl Austin

The Detroit Lions appear unwilling to let defensive coordinator Teryl Austin interview with a division rival.

According to multiple published reports, the Lions denied Green Bay permission to speak with Austin about the Packers' vacant defensive coordinator opening.

The move by Detroit, reported by both the NFL Network and ESPN, came after the team granted permission for Austin to talk to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Austin is under contract with Detroit but faces an uncertain future after the Lions fired Jim Caldwell. Austin applied for the head coaching job but is not considered a front-runner.

Austin has served as the Lions' defensive coordinator for the past four seasons.