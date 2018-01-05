Cleveland Browns fans will throw parade to celebrate 'perfect' season

The temperature on Saturday in Cleveland is expected to top out at 9 degrees.

But the blustery weather is not expected to deter a couple thousand fans from "celebrating" the Browns' perfect 0-16 season with a parade.

The parade, which will include floats and banners, is the idea of Browns' fan Chris McNeil, and will be held at noon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"I urge you to come out on January 6th to show your support for our owner, Jimmy Haslam, and his entire front office for the product they put on the field every Sunday (not Monday night, of course, because we aren't good enough to get that slot)," McNeil's GoFundMe page states.

McNeil started the GoFundMe page to cover the $10,000 or so it will cost to put on the event. He had to get a permit and pay for security and portable toilets. The fund had generated more than $13,000 as of Friday afternoon. The leftover money will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The makers of Excedrin have kicked in more than $7,600.

"All sports fans have felt a team, game or even single play-induced headache at some point," an Excedrin spokesman said in a release to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "This season has been especially painful for Cleveland football fans. We want them to know we understand their pain and we're here to help."