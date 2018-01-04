Super Bowl LII: Ricky Williams hosting cannabis friendly party

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Former NFL running back Ricky Williams is hosting a cannabis friendly Super Bowl party.

While the venue for the party has not been officially revealed, a website set up for the bash says it is in Hollywood Hills, Calif.

A limit of 50 tickets are available for the party.

"Have the ultimate Super Bowl experience as you join former NFL pro bowler and Heisman Trophy winner, Ricky Williams to his cannabis-friendly Super Bowl Party at a private residence in the Hollywood Hills," the website for the party says.

The game day experience features an open bar, gourmet American food, an exclusive pre game preview from Ricky, watching the game with Ricky in a cannabis-friendly environment and a photo with Ricky.

"Want to join me for my cannabis-friendly #SuperBowl party in the Hollywood Hills? Limited to only 50 spots, request your invite...," Williams tweeted Wednesday.

Want to join me for my cannabis-friendly #SuperBowl party in the Hollywood Hills? Limited to only 50 spots, request your invite here: https://t.co/XLhJQjnSLW pic.twitter.com/U15EZ4BLn5 — Ricky Williams (@Rickthelaureate) January 4, 2018

The website also specializes BYOW (bring your own weed).

Tickets are $250 per person and you must be at least 21-years-old to attend the gathering.

A flyer for the event indicates the gathering is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. The event is by invitation only, the venue address is revealed after a successful RSVP.

Williams, 40, was suspended multiple times for failing drug tests during his 12-year NFL career. He often advocates for the benefits of marijuana on social media.

Last week, the Longhorn Network employee had a fit of laughter when he referred to himself as "the high guy," while trying to predict how many passing yards Missouri quarterback Drew lock would have against Texas in the Texas Bowl.

"320," Williams said. "You know, when we sit in the meetings and we go through these, it's tough when you go first. I wanted to be the high guy..."

"You already are," a fellow analyst said.

Williams was the keynote speaker at November's Southeast Cannabis Conference & Expo in South Florida.