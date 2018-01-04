Home / Sports News / NFL

Denver Broncos add experience to offensive coaching staff with Mike Sullivan, Curtis Modkins

Jan. 4, 2018
The Denver Broncos filled vacancies on Vance Joseph's staff by hiring Mike Sullivan as their new quarterbacks coach and Curtis Modkins as running backs coach, according to Mike Klis of KUSA on Thursday.

Sullivan was the New York Giants' offensive coordinator for the last two years before their former head coach Ben McAdoo was fired. Sullivan was also the offensive coordinator in Tampa in 2012 and 2013.

Modkins was the Chicago Bears' running backs coach last year after holding the same position with the San Francisco 49ers the year before. Modkins was also the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator from 2010-12.

