Antonio Gates: Los Angeles Chargers unsure of tight end's plans for future

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking a wait-and-see approach on tight end Antonio Gates' future with the team.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told the media on Thursday that he plans to sit down with Gates to get a sense of the 15-year veteran's mindset.

"We'll see what his thoughts are and what's he's thinking," said Telesco, per the team's official website. "He's one of the greatest Chargers of all time. He's still playing at a really good level. He's a special, special guy."

Gates, who will turn 38 in June, appeared in all 16 games this season, starting four, and finished with 30 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

A former basketball player at Kent State, Gates reached a major milestone in Week 2 when he hauled in his 112th career touchdown pass, breaking a tie with Tony Gonzalez for the most career scoring passes for a tight end.

Gates had his fewest receptions this season since catching 24 as a rookie in 2003 as he settled into a backup role to Hunter Henry.

"To see a Hall of Famer accept a secondary role, you don't see that often," said Telesco.