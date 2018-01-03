Tennessee Titans: Chances dim that DeMarco Murray plays vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray did not practice again Wednesday, dimming his chances of playing in Saturday's wild-card game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Murray suffered a slight tear in his MCL in a Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He sat out the regular-season finale against Jacksonville.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey is not ruling out Murray's chances of playing against the Chiefs, although he held out similar hope that Murray would play last weekend.

Murray rushed for a career-low 659 yards this season and averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.

Backup Derrick Henry, who led the team with 744 yards rushing, made his second start of the season against Jacksonville and managed only 51 yards on 28 carries.

"I didn't feel like a workhorse back. I kind of felt soft," Henry said after averaging 1.8 yards per carry.