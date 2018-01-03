Home / Sports News / NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: T.J. Ward arrested on marijuana possession charge

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 6:33 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward was arrested on Wednesday morning for possession of marijuana.

Ward was arrested in Tampa (Fla.) at 8:11 a.m. and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection did not occupy a jail cell and was released a few hours later after posting a bond of $2,500, per the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department.

Ward, 31, collected 43 tackles in 12 games with the Buccaneers after signing a one-year deal worth $5 million in September.

Ward will be a free agent in March.

