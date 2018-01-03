Home / Sports News / NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars: Marqise Lee misses practice

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 6:31 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee did not practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Lee was injured in the first quarter of the Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans and has yet to return to the field.

Jacksonville, the AFC South champions, hosts the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's wild-card game (1 p.m. ET).

Lee led the Jaguars with 56 receptions and finished second on the team with 702 yards. He also recorded three touchdowns this season.

Lee had at least five catches in five of the previous six games before his injury.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle) and linebacker Donald Payne (quadricep) also did not practice Wednesday for Jacksonville.

