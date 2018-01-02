Seattle Seahawks CB Richard Sherman facing another surgery

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is facing another surgery to clean out bone spurs in his left leg, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

The surgery will be on the opposite leg that needed season-ending surgery after he tore a torn Achilles tendon while making a tackle during the Nov. 9 game at the Arizona Cardinals.

Carroll is not concerned about the All-Pro being ready when next season rolls around.

"Not the same Achilles surgery that he had," Carroll said during an end-of-season meeting with reporters. "But he will have to a much lesser-degree recovery. It will be a four-to-six week thing, he thinks. But he's going to take care of himself to make sure that he's right. That's really important.

"He's really on the positive side. He's had a tremendous attitude about it. He feels pretty darn good. I think he's out of the boot like this week or something like that. So on goes his progress.

"I think in the next couple weeks he'll do the other one. He's got a cleanup job that he needs to do. He had a problem on both sides throughout the year."

The Seahawks, plagued by injuries, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011 after ending the regular season with a loss at home to the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old Sherman had not missed any games since he came into the league in 2011 until this year.

Carroll also said in a radio interview that strong safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril may not play again after undergoing neck surgeries.

"I shouldn't say anymore than we don't know yet," Carroll said. "I don't know. I don't know what to tell you there."

As for the future status of safety Earl Thomas, Carroll was noncommittal on the three-time All-Pro free safety who made his sixth Pro Bowl this season. Thomas has said he believes the Seahawks want to "kick him to the curb."

"Earl had a terrific year, a really good year," Carroll said. "Marvelous job recovering from his (leg) injury, and coming back. Shocked us with his return, but I shouldn't have been shocked with how competitive he was."