Sam Bradford returns to practice for Minnesota Vikings after three-month absence

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford practiced with the team on Tuesday, marking his first participation in practice in nearly three months.

The Vikings held the first of two practices Tuesday during their first-round bye, and Bradford went through drills with the other quarterbacks for the first time since early October. Bradford underwent knee surgery on Nov. 7 and was placed on injured reserve.

Bradford went through footwork drills and threw a few passes before the period open to the media was completed.

"It was great, man. Sam was out there slinging it, like he always is, so pumped for him to get back," starting quarterback Case Keenum said, according to Scout.com. "You want depth everywhere. You want guys that help the team win, and he's one of them. We've got a great quarterback room. It's great to have more than one set of eyes looking at defenses and popping ideas around the quarterback room.

"He's great in the locker room, great in the meeting room, great on the sideline, and he's a real asset to have."

Bradford's return to practice doesn't mean he will return to game action soon. He first would need to be activated off the injured list to be eligible to play, and the Vikings have two healthy quarterbacks in Keenum and backup Teddy Bridgewater.

On Monday, head coach Mike Zimmer said he was not sure whether Bradford might be ready to play at some point in the postseason.

"It's way too early to say," Zimmer said. "We'll just see how it goes and where it's at. I'm not committed to say he's going to play, so we'll just see how things go. Things could happen. We win a game, someone gets hurt -- you never know what could happen."

Bradford has played six quarters for the Vikings this season, and his last action came in the first half of the Oct. 9 victory over the Chicago Bears, when Bradford was sacked four times before being replaced in the second half.