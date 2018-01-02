Home / Sports News / NFL

Mike McCarthy: Green Bay Packers head coach receives one-year contract extension

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 2, 2018 at 5:19 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Coach Mike McCarthy received a one-year contract extension during this past season, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

McCarthy is under contract through the 2019 season. He would have been entering the final year of his contract in 2018 without an extension.

The 54-year-old McCarthy owns a 131-78-1 mark (including 10-8 in the postseason) with one Super Bowl victory in his 12 NFL seasons. He has guided the Packers to division titles in 2007, 2011-14, 2016.

This season, however, produced a 7-9 record and resulted in Ted Thompson being removed from the general manager's role. Thompson will remain as senior advisor to football operations, the team announced Tuesday.

McCarthy will be in need of a new defensive coordinator after the Packers fired Dom Capers on Monday. Inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac were also dismissed.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
College Football Playoff: Georgia overcomes Oklahoma in 2 OTs College Football Playoff: Georgia overcomes Oklahoma in 2 OTs
Report: Jimmy Graham unlikely to return to Seattle Seahawks Report: Jimmy Graham unlikely to return to Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo calls out Los Angeles Rams S Blake Countess San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo calls out Los Angeles Rams S Blake Countess
Latest 2018 NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals swoop on Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield Latest 2018 NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals swoop on Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield
College Football Playoff: Alabama defense dominates Clemson in Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff: Alabama defense dominates Clemson in Sugar Bowl
Loading...