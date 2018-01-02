Mike McCarthy: Green Bay Packers head coach receives one-year contract extension

Coach Mike McCarthy received a one-year contract extension during this past season, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

McCarthy is under contract through the 2019 season. He would have been entering the final year of his contract in 2018 without an extension.

The 54-year-old McCarthy owns a 131-78-1 mark (including 10-8 in the postseason) with one Super Bowl victory in his 12 NFL seasons. He has guided the Packers to division titles in 2007, 2011-14, 2016.

This season, however, produced a 7-9 record and resulted in Ted Thompson being removed from the general manager's role. Thompson will remain as senior advisor to football operations, the team announced Tuesday.

McCarthy will be in need of a new defensive coordinator after the Packers fired Dom Capers on Monday. Inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac were also dismissed.