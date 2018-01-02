Doug Pederson: Philadelphia Eagles coach says Nick Foles is his starting quarterback

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson underscored his support of quarterback Nick Foles on Tuesday.

"My guy is Nick Foles, end of story," Pederson texted to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Foles has produced underwhelming performances in back-to-back games for the Eagles (13-3), who secured the top seed in the NFC playoffs. They'll face either the sixth-seeded Atlanta Falcons or the winner of the No. 4-5 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

The 28-year-old Foles completed 19 of 38 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in a 19-10 win over the Oakland Raiders on Christmas. He then went 4 of 11 for 39 yards with an interception in limited action during Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier in the day, Pederson was asked whether he'd consider replacing Foles for Nate Sudfeld if the former struggles in next week's playoff game.

"It's hard to say right now until I'm in that situation quite honestly," Pederson told reporters Tuesday. "Listen, it's a one-game season. It's hard to be in desperation mode, but if you are in that mode, you know, who knows? I do know this -- it's not about one guy. ... A lot of contributing factors go into winning a game."

Sudfeld, who made his NFL regular-season debut versus the Cowboys, completed 19 of 23 passes for 134 yards in the loss.