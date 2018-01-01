Home / Sports News / NFL

Ted Thompson reportedly out as Green Bay Packers general manager

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 1, 2018 at 7:35 PM
Packers general manager Ted Thompson is being re-assigned to a new role with the team, according to reports on Monday.

The 65-year-old Thompson has been the team's GM since 2005.

The Packers will begin a search for a new general manager as Thompson shifts to a new role within the organization.

The Packers finished just 7-9, the worst mark for the franchise since Aaron Rodgers' first year as starter in 2008. The All-Pro quarterback missed most of the season with a broken collarbone.

The Packers also fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers, defensive line coach Mike Trgovac and inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley on Monday.

