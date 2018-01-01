Dolphins' Kenny Stills plans to tour country doing community service work out of Volkswagen bus

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Kenny Stills isn't participating in the playoffs and he already has big offseason plans: volunteering around the country.

And the Miami Dolphins wide receiver plans to do the community work out of his 1972 Volkswagen bus. Stills met with the media Monday at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, Fla. It was the final day players met with reporters before embarking on their offseason plans.

"Yes, so right now I'm putting in a little plan to do some traveling in the country, hitting some of the states and doing some volunteering and some community work," Stills said. "We've [been] playing and the season hasn't really ended, so I haven't been able to finish the plan; but basically, I want to drive my bus to a couple of the states close and volunteer and see how I can see some of the issues that people are dealing with in other states."

Stills doesn't know which states he wants to drive through yet, but he has reached out to people who can help him out. He said he wants to find grassroots organizations that need help or might need the recognition.

Stills said he can fit four or five people in the bus "comfortably."

"I've got some buddies, yes," he said. "So the whole idea kind of would be to film the trip, let people track the trip and then possibly collect donations while we go on the trip. Then, at the end of it, being able to put all of that money back into the organizations that we stopped and visited with and worked with throughout the journey."

Stills, 25, was a fifth round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2013 NFL Draft. He broke out for a career-high nine touchdowns in 2016. This offseason, he received a four-year, $42 million contract, including $16.95 million guaranteed.

He talked about his bus last season during an interview with the team website. He said his teammates call the vehicle the "Scooby Doo Bus."

"I have a '72 Volkswagen bus and it's lime green," Stills told MiamiDolphins.com. "The guys here call it the Scooby Doo Bus. It's really cool. I had to learn how to drive stick shift to drive it, so that was like one of my goals and accomplishments from last year was learning to drive a stick shift. It's only four gears. It's pretty old school. It doesn't have any air conditioning. It has a pop top, so you can sleep in there like a camper. It's got like a stove top, so you can cook."

"It's a hippie van. People call it a hippie van, but it's just fun. It's what I like to drive. I feel comfortable in it, makes me happy. I'm trying to find somebody to help me customize it so I can get some air conditioning in there, get a new paint job, fix the interior so it's not all lime green and a little bit more modern."

Stills, who was one of three Dolphins players to kneel during the national anthem before many home games this season, was the winner of the Nat Moore Community Service Award. He also won the award last year.

The five-year veteran admitted Monday that he played through a torn tendon in one of his fingers this season. He said he doesn't need surgery on the finger.

Stills was targeted a career-high 105 times this season. He pulled in 58 catches for 847 yards and six scores.

He was the Miami Dolphins' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.