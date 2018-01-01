Blake Bortles remains confident despite another clunker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As the Jacksonville Jaguars ripped off seven wins in eight games and eventually clinched the AFC South title, the narrative around quarterback Blake Bortles began to change.

He's maturing, they said. Leonard Fournette has taken pressure off him, the experts claimed. A top-ranked defense has given him more rope, the pundits commented.

Well, Bortles is about to make the first playoff start of his career next Sunday when Jacksonville hosts Buffalo in the AFC wild-card round. But the old storyline is making a return, based on the last two weeks.

After tossing three interceptions during a Week 16 loss in San Francisco, Bortles struggled again Sunday in a 15-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nissan Stadium. He completed only 15-of-34 passes for 158 yards, throwing two fourth-quarter picks to safety Kevin Byard, and finished with a measly 33.7 passer rating.

But Bortles says he and the offense will prepare for the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2007 with no loss of confidence.

"I think everybody's upset, you know, at the fact that I don't think anybody feels as though we played up to our potential," he said. "We didn't play the game we wanted at all, so we got to be better than that."

That the Jaguars will be meeting Buffalo and not Tennessee could be a break. The Titans clearly had their number this year, sweeping the season series and allowing just 26 points in the two games. Bortles tossed four interceptions and lost a fumble when facing Dick LeBeau's defense.

And playing at home might be enough to get the Jacksonville running game going again. Fournette finished with 1,040 yards in a very good rookie season, and is certainly capable of controlling a playoff game with his speed and power.

"I think that we're going to go back and plan and take a good look at things," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said. "We're going to be working and seeing what we have to do. I thought Leonard looked good running the football. I thought he did a nice job."

But for all of Fournette's ability, Jacksonville will need its quarterback to return to the form he showed during its 7-1 run if it's to advance out of the wild-card round. That means wiping out the team's first two-game losing streak of the year.

"I know, personally, I've got a good amount of experience in losing," Bortles said. "So we should be able to overcome that."