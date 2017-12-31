Philadelphia Eagles look to clean up sloppy play ahead of playoffs

PHILADELPHIA -- The message was clear and consistent throughout the Philadelphia Eagles' locker room: win or go home.

Following a lackluster performance, an ugly 6-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, the players were peppered with questions about their sloppy play.

The Eagles still head into the playoffs at 13-3 and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Two home victories will result in a trip to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

"We have two weeks to prepare and that's what we are focusing on," safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "It's how do we pour everything we have into the next two weeks and make sure that when we show up to Lincoln Financial Field, we can just cut it loose and play."

The defense has allowed only 16 points over the past two weeks: a 19-10 win over the Oakland Raiders followed by this six-point loss.

Defense usually wins games in the playoffs.

"We're a team and we support each other in every way," defensive end Chris Long said. "All season, we've had some rough spots. But for the most part, we've stayed the course by playing physical, by playing with passion and emotion."

The Eagles rested a number of starters and almost came away with their 14th win of the season. They couldn't locate much of a rhythm on offense.

For now, the plan is to focus on the divisional round of the playoffs. Nothing else matters.

"I'm never concerned about our offense," defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. "I know those guys will prepare well and play well in these playoff games. I'm looking forward to seeing them just going out and having fun and bailing us out."

Tweaking the offense won't be that complicated.

The Eagles must establish a running game. Quarterback Nick Foles has to manage the offense. They have to cut down on penalties.

"It just comes down to fundamentals and being in the right place at the right time," tight end Brent Celek said. "We all know what that takes. I know we have a lot of great players that can get it done. We have to get it done. It will take work and preparation. We have great coaches and great players who will put the time in to get it done. The time is now."

Added center Jason Kelce: "We just need to get back to what we have done all season. We have to play together and as a unit together. I don't think we're that far off. We have to go back to practice and get it right for the playoffs."