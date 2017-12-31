Jim Caldwell's coaching career with Detroit Lions likely done after missing postseason again

DETROIT - Jim Caldwell doesn't have any interest in lobbying to keep his job, at least not publicly.

Caldwell doesn't want to make any excuses for his team failing to reach the postseason for the second time in three seasons. That's why the four-year Detroit Lions head coach will likely be on the way out, perhaps as soon as Monday.

The Lions crushed the banged-up Green Bay Packers 35-11 on Sunday, but their loss the previous week in Cincinnati destroyed their postseason chances.

"Have you ever heard me defend or anything? Not to anybody, it's not just to you. It's not to anybody," he said. "I don't make any excuses. That's just not the way I live my life. So, we go out, we do what we do, let everybody make an assessment from there. What's the real assessment is wins. Wins and losses, that's the key."

Finishing 9-7 wasn't good enough for a team featuring the league's highest-paid player, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and a stellar group of wide receivers. But the Lions simply couldn't duplicate the fourth-quarter magic they had last season, when they led the league in comeback victories.

That's why Caldwell is unlikely to come back. He vowed to bring the franchise a championship, but failed to deliver a postseason victory in his four seasons.

"It's not about me, it's about our team. It's about our players. It's about how they play together," he said. "It's about our fan base, our ownership and trying to get done the things that we want to get done, winning the championship here. Those are the things that matter. And don't worry about me, I'll be fine."

Players aren't lobbying to cut him loose. He has plenty of support in the locker room.

"Obviously, there's a lot of news circulating outside of this place, I don't know what's going to happen," wide receiver Golden Tate said. "Who knows? I'm for Coach Caldwell. I love who he is as a person, as a coach, the leader he is, the Christian he is, so I'm obviously - I want him to stay."

"I don't see any reason as to why he shouldn't be back," linebacker Tahir Whitehead said. "Two playoff appearances in four years, winning record. Other guys have gone longer. There's no reason he shouldn't be back."

General manager Bob Quinn came from the New England organization, so speculation centers around Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as Caldwell's potential replacement.