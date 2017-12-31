Home / Sports News / NFL

Free agent WR Dorial Green-Beckham arrested on DWI charge

By The Sports Xchange  |  Dec. 31, 2017 at 5:53 PM
Free agent wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was arrested in Missouri on Saturday and charged with DWI, according to the Missouri state highway patrol.

According to the police report, Green-Beckham was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. CT on charges of DWI, failure to display valid plates and a window tint violation. The 24-year-old has since been released.

Green-Beckham last played in 2016 with the Philadelphia Eagles, who released him after he reeled in 36 receptions for 392 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Green-Beckham joined the Eagles in a training-camp trade with the Tennessee Titans for offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

Green-Beckham, who was a second-round pick by the Titans in 2015, was dismissed from the University of Missouri after off-field issues involving marijuana and an accusation of domestic violence.

