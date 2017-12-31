Chuck Pagano fired as Indianapolis Colts' head coach

Indianapolis fired coach Chuck Pagano on Sunday moments after the Colts closed their 4-12 season with a 22-13 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL.com.

In seven seasons at the helm of the Colts, Pagano posted a 53-43 record that included an appearance in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. Indianapolis has failed to make the postseason in three straight seasons.

"Chuck Pagano provided Colts fans with many exciting wins and memories as head coach of the Colts," Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay said in a statement. "Throughout his tenure in Indianapolis, he impacted the lives of the players he coached, those who he worked with in the organization and Colts fans across the globe.

"Chuck's first season (2012) was one of the more inspirational stories in NFL history as he courageously battled and overcame leukemia. As a result, his CHUCKSTRONG Foundation has raised millions for cancer research. We are thankful for Chuck's contributions to our franchise and community and we wish him, Tina and the entire Pagano family nothing but the best moving forward."

From 2012-14, Pagano led the team to three consecutive 11-5 seasons and playoff appearances. Pagano coached 10 Pro Bowl players during his tenure with the Colts.

The CHUCKSTRONG Foundation, which has raised more than $4.7 million for cancer research over the past five years.