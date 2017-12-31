Home / Sports News / NFL

Chuck Pagano fired as Indianapolis Colts' head coach

By The Sports Xchange  |  Dec. 31, 2017 at 6:25 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Indianapolis fired coach Chuck Pagano on Sunday moments after the Colts closed their 4-12 season with a 22-13 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL.com.

In seven seasons at the helm of the Colts, Pagano posted a 53-43 record that included an appearance in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. Indianapolis has failed to make the postseason in three straight seasons.

"Chuck Pagano provided Colts fans with many exciting wins and memories as head coach of the Colts," Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay said in a statement. "Throughout his tenure in Indianapolis, he impacted the lives of the players he coached, those who he worked with in the organization and Colts fans across the globe.

"Chuck's first season (2012) was one of the more inspirational stories in NFL history as he courageously battled and overcame leukemia. As a result, his CHUCKSTRONG Foundation has raised millions for cancer research. We are thankful for Chuck's contributions to our franchise and community and we wish him, Tina and the entire Pagano family nothing but the best moving forward."

From 2012-14, Pagano led the team to three consecutive 11-5 seasons and playoff appearances. Pagano coached 10 Pro Bowl players during his tenure with the Colts.

The CHUCKSTRONG Foundation, which has raised more than $4.7 million for cancer research over the past five years.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Notre Dame suspends Deon McIntosh for Citrus Bowl Notre Dame suspends Deon McIntosh for Citrus Bowl
Upset Special: Butler stuns No. 1 Villanova Upset Special: Butler stuns No. 1 Villanova
Orange Bowl: Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin down Miami Orange Bowl: Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin down Miami
New York Giants sign two offensive linemen, tight end New York Giants sign two offensive linemen, tight end
Bruce Arians reportedly will resign from Arizona Cardinals Bruce Arians reportedly will resign from Arizona Cardinals
Loading...