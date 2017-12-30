Cornelius Edison: Minnesota Vikings sign practice squad center

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed center Cornelius Edison from the practice squad.

Minnesota placed long snapper Kevin McDermott on injured reserve in a corresponding transaction. The moves were announced on Saturday.

Edison, 24, entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Chicago Bears. He spent time on the Bears' active roster in 2016 and spent the 2017 offseason and preseason with the Falcons. He was released during final roster cuts. Edison originally signed to the Viking' practice squad on Sept. 4. He was promoted to the 53-man active roster on Oct. 28. Edison was inactive for that game against the Cleveland Browns and was released on Oct. 30. He signed back onto the Vikings' practice squad on Nov. 1.

The 6-foot-3, 312-pound offensive lineman appeared in six games last season for the Bears.

McDermott, 27, dislocated his shoulder in Week 16. Tight end David Morgan filled in briefly, but the Vikings added Jeff Overbaugh to the active roster on Dec. 26. McDermott appeared in 15 games this season for the Vikings. He is in his third season with the franchise, after appearances for the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens to start his career.

Vikings starting center Pat Elflein will miss Week 17 due to shoulder issues. Joe Berger is expected to start at center on Sunday.

"Joe has played great all year long. Very solid, steady. Strong. Very, very smart. He's done an outstanding job all year," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Friday, when discussing Berger.

The Vikings end the regular season with a 1 p.m. matchup against the Chicago Bears Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.