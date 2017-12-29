Tampa Bay Buccaneers expected to retain Dirk Koetter amid Jon Gruden rumors

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to retain coach Dirk Koetter, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Koetter's status had been tenuous due to this season's disappointing performance. The Buccaneers are 4-11 entering Sunday's finale against the New Orleans Saints.

Tampa Bay went 9-7 in 2016 in Koetter's first season at the helm.

But quarterback Jameis Winston regressed in 2017 and also missed time with a shoulder injury. The Buccaneers are currently mired in their second five-game losing streak of the season.

Tampa Bay's previous two head coaches were fired after two seasons: Lovie Smith went 8-24 in 2014-15 and Greg Schiano went 11-21 in 2012-13.

Recent speculation had former Bucs coach Jon Gruden (2002-08) as a possible candidate if Koetter was relieved of his duties.