James Harrison tells all regarding Pittsburgh Steelers departure

"If anybody thought I signed a two-year deal with a team in the NFL at age 39 to sit on the bench and collect a check and a participation trophy, they're mistaken," Harrison wrote on Instagram. "I didn't sign up to sit on the bench and be a cheerleader. I was clear about that when I signed, and I was told I would be on the field when I signed. When I was asking for reps in camp, I got none. I got lip service though: we know what you can do - you don't need the reps. But I know what my body needs in order to be in shape to compete, and I said so, but still zero reps.

"At the beginning of the season, when it was clear I didn't have a role anymore, I asked to be released. Throughout the season, I was told week in and out that I'd be used. I wasn't. I started getting frustrated about the whole thing. I asked to not be dressed or take unnecessary practice reps if I wasn't going to play. That's what happened for a [couple] weeks, then we had a game week that I got solid reps in practice and everyone assumed I would play. I got to the stadium four hours early as usual, and my locker was empty. Nobody said anything to me about being inactive, just an empty locker. I asked to be released again. I was told no.

"A couple weeks later, they dress me for the game so I assume I'm going to play, and I get zero reps. Stood on the sideline the whole game. I asked to be released again, I was told no. Then a few days later, they released me. I was never told I would be brought back, it was: If I bring u back, be in shape. I cleared waivers, and they didn't call. New England called. Also, to be clear, ask Ryan [Shazier] if I came to see him in the hospital. I didn't help Bud [Dupree] or TJ [Watt]? Ask TJ if I helped him.

#Patriots sign LB James Harrison & more of today's news in 60 seconds: pic.twitter.com/w22MX8u1XY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 26, 2017

"Maybe I didn't handle my frustration the best that I could've. If you haven't learned anything about me over the last 16 years, I'm a competitor to my core. I live and breathe competition. I do what it takes to keep my body and my mind ready to be on that field. I do it for me, I do it for my family, I do it for my team and I do it for the fans. Nothing else to it. At the end of the day, they made a business decision and so did I."