Davante Adams: Green Bay Packers sign receiver to four-year, $56 million deal

With the strong backing of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers and leading wide receiver Davante Adams have agreed to a $56 million contract for four years that will keep Adams from becoming a free agent in March.

The signing was announced Friday by Ted Thompson, Green Bay's executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations. Terms weren't disclosed but multiple reports say the deal includes an $18 million signing bonus.

Adams, who won't play in Sunday's finale at Detroit because of a concussion sustained on Dec. 17 at Carolina, leads the Packers with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games.

According to Sportac, Adams' $14.5 million average salary would be the fourth-highest in the NFL next season behind Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown ($17 million), Houston's DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million) and Cincinnati's A.J. Green ($15 million).

Rodgers told reporters after a practice two weeks ago that "hopefully we pay (Adams) sooner rather than later. ... He's a talented guy who has just proven it week after week he's hard to guard. ... He's (beaten) a lot of the best corners in this game. He's done it every single week, made plays."

Adams, a former second-round draft pick out of Fresno State, did not play last week against Minnesota after suffering a concussion on a hit by Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, his second concussion of the season and third in 14 months. He has 237 career receptions for 2,811 yards and 26 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

Green Bay also will be without starting wide receiver Jordy Nelson (shoulder), tight end Richard Rodgers (shoulder), linebacker Nick Perry (ankle/shoulder), guard Jahri Evans (knee), and running back Aaron Jones (knee) for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring), tackle John Ulrick (back), cornerback Damarious Randall (knee) and wide receiver Geronimo Allison (illness) all were listed as questionable by the Packers on Friday.