Ricky Williams cracks up after referring to himself as the 'high guy' on TV

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former Texas Longhorns and NFL running back Ricky Williams had a Freudian slip of sorts Wednesday on the Longhorn Network, calling himself "The High Guy."

Williams, 40, was on the pregame broadcast for the Texas Bowl. The Longhorns beat the Missouri Tigers 33-16 in that matchup. Before the game went down at Houston's NRG Stadium, Longhorn Network analysts speculated about the performance of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock.

Williams was asked how many passing yards Lock would have in the game.

"320," Williams said. "You know, when we sit in the meetings and we go through these, it's tough when you go first. I wanted to be the high guy ..."

Williams then tried to elaborate before cracking himself up mid-sentence.

"You already are," a fellow analyst said.

"With the most amount of passing yards," Williams said. "So I'm going with 320. I think it's going to be a big day for Drew Lock."

The former All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection was suspended for four games for a failed drug test and suspended for the entire 2006 season for another failed test during his 12-year NFL career. Williams briefly retired during the 2004 season.

He often advocates for the benefits of marijuana use on his Twitter account. Williams headlined the Southeast Cannabis Conference & Expo in November in South Florida.

He was the keynote speaker at the meet-and-greet event.

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM PAPC event with NFL players such as Ricky Williams, Marvin Washington, Boo Williams and more. pic.twitter.com/UJDJA3SMNA — SWCCExpo (@SWCCExpo) June 9, 2017

Williams also ended up being "the High Guy," as Lock completed 18-of-34 passes for 269 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Lock had fewer than 320 passing yards in eight of his 13 starts this season.