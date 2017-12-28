Home / Sports News / NFL

Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins expected to miss finale vs. Indianapolis Colts

By The Sports Xchange  |  Dec. 28, 2017 at 4:21 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the first game of his five-year NFL career this weekend as the Houston Texans wrap up their season against the Indianapolis Colts, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

Hopkins sustained a calf injury during the Texans' 34-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas. The 25-year-old has yet to practice on either Wednesday or Thursday this week, and Sunday's game between the Texans (4-11) and Colts (3-12) holds little value in the 2017 standings.

Signed to a five-year, $81 million deal, Hopkins enters the final week of the season with a league-best 13 touchdown receptions to go along with 96 catches and 1,378 yards.

Hopkins has amassed 413 receptions, 5,865 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns in 79 career games since being selected by Houston with the 27th overall pick of the 2013 draft.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kevin Durant sparks Golden State Warriors in win over Utah Jazz Kevin Durant sparks Golden State Warriors in win over Utah Jazz
Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway does slam-dunk gender reveal Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway does slam-dunk gender reveal
Josh Johnson: Houston Texans sign QB to active roster Josh Johnson: Houston Texans sign QB to active roster
Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley breaks longtime passing record Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley breaks longtime passing record
Miami Dolphins promote wide receiver Scott, defensive tackle Wright from practice squad Miami Dolphins promote wide receiver Scott, defensive tackle Wright from practice squad
Loading...