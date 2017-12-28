Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins expected to miss finale vs. Indianapolis Colts

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the first game of his five-year NFL career this weekend as the Houston Texans wrap up their season against the Indianapolis Colts, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

Hopkins sustained a calf injury during the Texans' 34-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas. The 25-year-old has yet to practice on either Wednesday or Thursday this week, and Sunday's game between the Texans (4-11) and Colts (3-12) holds little value in the 2017 standings.

Signed to a five-year, $81 million deal, Hopkins enters the final week of the season with a league-best 13 touchdown receptions to go along with 96 catches and 1,378 yards.

Hopkins has amassed 413 receptions, 5,865 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns in 79 career games since being selected by Houston with the 27th overall pick of the 2013 draft.