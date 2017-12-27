Chuck Pagano hints Sunday's game could be last with Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano had an interesting choice of words as his team prepares for its season finale.

"The last rodeo is what I told them," Pagano said of his speech to players as the Colts (3-12) prepare to play Sunday's season finale against the visiting Houston Texans (4-11).

"A picture of a guy on a bucking bronco with the spurs on it. It's our last ride together."

While no decision has been publicly made, Pagano's fate with the team could be sealed after that last ride.

To be fair, the 57-year-old Pagano simply could be saying that the Colts are playing in their last game and changes likely are coming with the team in the midst of a rebuild.

Indianapolis enters the final week of the regular season still in the No. 3 overall draft position. The Colts could move up to the No. 2 with a loss Sunday and a win by the New York Giants (2-13) over the Washington Redskins (7-8).