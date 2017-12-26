Philadelphia Eagles' Chris Long says he's sorry for not trying to recover fumble

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long says he's sorry after missing out on a loose fumble Monday because he turned to celebrate a sack.

And he's blaming it on Mountain Dew.

Not really, but he's still very sorry.

"I sincerely apologize to the city of Philadelphia for running away from a live ball," Long tweeted early Tuesday morning. "I was a bit confused as to there being a live ball. Obviously. Glad we could get off the field!!! Thanks for bringing it fans!!! Ugly win over a pretty loss!!!"

The play occurred at the beginning of the fourth quarter in the Eagles' 19-10 victory against the Oakland Raiders. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound pass rusher beat his man and took down Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for a seven-yard loss. After making the sack, Long turned toward the sideline to celebrate.

He wasn't aware that his sack resulted in a fumble, which was on the ground behind him. Raiders running back DeAndre Washington recovered the ball and ran it for forward for four yards before being tackled by Malcolm Jenkins. The Raiders were forced to punt on the next play.

"Evidently I had too much Mountain Dew," Long tweeted.

A Twitter troll and Los Angeles Rams fan proceeded to get in a few digs at Long, but he defended himself.

"I'm sorry I think I had 40+ sacks over a 4 year span when I played there...I bet you don't remember though bc you prolly just became a fan a year ago, u BUM," Long tweeted.

Long had three combined tackles in the victory. He now has 22 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles this season.