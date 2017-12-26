New York Giants place S Landon Collins on season-ending injured reserve

The New York Giants placed safety Landon Collins on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Collins sustained a fractured forearm while tackling D.J. Foster in the second quarter of Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Collins has led the team in tackles in each of the past three seasons -- including a club-best 104 in 2017.

Collins' run of 47 consecutive starts will end on Sunday, with second-year pro Andrew Adams expected to start in the season finale versus the visiting Washington Redskins (7-8).

The Giants (2-13) promoted linebacker Derrick Mathews off their practice squad to take Collins' roster spot. Mathews, who joined the team's practice squad on Dec. 6, has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.