Emanuel Byrd: Green Bay Packers promote practice squad tight end

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have promoted practice squad tight end Emanuel Byrd.

Green Bay also placed tackle Jason Spriggs on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Jake Kumerow to the practice squad. Packers executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations Ted Thompson announced the moves on Tuesday.

Byrd, 23, entered the NFL on May 9 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was cut on Aug. 1. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound pass catcher signed with the Packers on Aug. 5 before getting released on Sept. 2. He signed to the Packers' practice squad on Nov. 3. Byrd has never appeared in an NFL game, but did have 456 yards and four touchdowns on 45 catches at Marshall. He also played quarterback and tight end for two years at Georgia Military College. Byrd will wear No. 86 in Green Bay.

Kumerow, 25, entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent the majority of the 2015 and 2016 seasons on the Bengals' practice squad, before being promoted to the active roster in Week 17 of the 2016 season. Kumerow landed on injured reserve on Aug. 10 and was cut on Sept. 22. He signed to the New England Patriots' practice squad on Oct. 26, before being released again on Nov. 9. He will wear No. 16 for the Packers.

Spriggs was the Packers' starting right tackle, in place of Bryan Bulaga. He was carted off during the Packers' loss Saturday to the Minnesota Vikings. He is dealing with a knee injury.