Antoine Bethea: Arizona Cardinals place safety on injured reserve, promote LB Robinson

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have placed veteran safety Antoine Bethea on injured reserve and promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad.

Arizona announced the moves on Tuesday.

Robinson, 25, entered the NFL as a seventh round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. The New York Jets claimed the 6-foot-3, 245-pound defender off of waivers on Sept. 3, before he landed on injured reserve on Sept. 18. He was released from the Jets' injured reserve list on Dec. 19. Robinson will wear No. 49 in Arizona.

Robinson signed with the Cardinals' practice squad on Dec. 22. He had nine tackles and 11 special teams tackles in 21 games for the Vikings. He made two starts for Minnesota.

Bethea, 33, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound defensive back joined the Cardinals this offseason. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2014.

Fourth INT of the season for No. 41.

The 12-year NFL veteran had 57 total tackles, nine passes, defensed, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack in 15 games this season for Arizona. He started six times this season.

Bethea had two interceptions in Sunday's win against the New York Giants. He is dealing with a torn pectoral muscle.

Robinson is listed behind Deone Bucannon, Karlos Dansby, Scooby Wright, Josh Bynes and Gabe Martin on the Cardinals' unofficial depth chart.