New York Giants safety Landon Collins suffers broken forearm

Landon Collins' run of 47 consecutive starts will end next week, because the New York Giants' safety suffered a broken forearm in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Collins was still in the game when Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton took a knee to end the second quarter. Collins did not think the injury was serious until tests at halftime indicated he had a fracture.

He cried when he saw the result of the X-rays, the New York Daly News reported.

"It's the worst feeling in the world, to not be able to play with my boys, that's what hurt me the most," Collins said, according to the Daily News. "I came in here crying. That's what hurt me the most. It's not the injury because I can try to fight through an injury. But to not be able to play because it's broke(n)."

No decision has been made regarding whether surgery will be required.

"We'll see when we get back," Collins said, per the New York Post. "We'll make a decision on what we should do."

Collins suffered the injury late in the second quarter when he tackled D.J. Foster.

Collins played through much of the season with a high ankle sprain and was the only member of the 2-13 Giants invited to the Pro Bowl.

He will miss the Pro Bowl as well as the Giants' final regular-season game against the Washington Redskins.