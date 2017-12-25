Home / Sports News / NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong confirms torn ACL injury

By The Sports Xchange  |  Dec. 25, 2017 at 6:20 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong confirmed via Instagram that he suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The third-year receiver was injured during the fourth quarter of the 44-33 loss. He caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Jaguars.

"My first reception goes for a TD. IM SO EXCITED to finally be out here w GANG grinding w my dogs and then I tear my ACL," Strong said in a post Sunday night.

On Monday he added: "This lil setback setting me up for a greater comeback..."

Strong was initially claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans in September. He eventually was waived again and placed on Jacksonville's practice squad.

The Jaguars promoted Strong to the active roster on Saturday.

Jacksonville already has Allen Robinson (knee) and Rashad Greene (back) on season-ending injured reserve. Marqise Lee (ankle injury) missed the game against the 49ers.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Serena Williams to return to court in Abu Dhabi this week Serena Williams to return to court in Abu Dhabi this week
Earl Thomas tells Jason Garrett to bring him to Dallas Cowboys Earl Thomas tells Jason Garrett to bring him to Dallas Cowboys
Fantasy Football: Week 16 tight end rankings Fantasy Football: Week 16 tight end rankings
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws Dez Bryant under the bus for interception Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws Dez Bryant under the bus for interception
Philadelphia Eagles clinch home field with win over Oakland Raiders Philadelphia Eagles clinch home field with win over Oakland Raiders
Loading...