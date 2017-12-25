Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong confirms torn ACL injury

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong confirmed via Instagram that he suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The third-year receiver was injured during the fourth quarter of the 44-33 loss. He caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Jaguars.

"My first reception goes for a TD. IM SO EXCITED to finally be out here w GANG grinding w my dogs and then I tear my ACL," Strong said in a post Sunday night.

On Monday he added: "This lil setback setting me up for a greater comeback..."

Strong was initially claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans in September. He eventually was waived again and placed on Jacksonville's practice squad.

The Jaguars promoted Strong to the active roster on Saturday.

Jacksonville already has Allen Robinson (knee) and Rashad Greene (back) on season-ending injured reserve. Marqise Lee (ankle injury) missed the game against the 49ers.