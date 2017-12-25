Fantasy Football: Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray not expected to play Sunday

The Tennessee Titans can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but they probably will have to do it without running back DeMarco Murray.

Murray is not expected to play because of a knee injury, according to an NFL Network report Monday.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said after Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that Murray's prospects for playing the following week were not good. Now it seems the chances are close to zero.

Murray is the Titans' No. 1 back and has rushed for 659 yards on 184 carries. But the team's leading rusher is Derrick Henry, who has 693 yards on 148 carries.

Over the past three games, however, Murray has carried 44 times for 141 yards, while Henry has had 23 rushing attempts for 64 yards.