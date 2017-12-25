Earl Thomas tells Jason Garrett to bring him to Dallas Cowboys

Home / Sports News / NFL

By Alex Butler  |  Dec. 25, 2017 at 10:58 AM
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas asked coach Jason Garrett to bring him to the Dallas Cowboys after Sunday's game.

The eight-year veteran had 11 combined tackles in the Seahawks' 21-12 victory. After Cowboys and Seahawks players left the field at AT&T Stadium, Thomas ran past Dallas players and eventually into the locker room.

He stopped at Garrett and said: "If y'all have the chance, come get me," according to the Dallas Morning News.

Thomas was the No. 14 overall pick by the Seahawks in the 2010 NFL Draft. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro is under contract in 2018, but hits free agency in 2019.

Thomas elaborated when he talked to reporters in the Seahawks' locker room.

"I've always been a Cowboys fan growing up. The biggest thing when I said 'come get me,' I didn't literally mean, 'come get me now,'" Thomas told reporters, according to NFL.com.

"I'm still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here. But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me. You know? This is the place where I want to be when they kick me to the curb. So that's what I meant by. People take me too serious. That's just who I am."

Thomas is due $10.4 million in 2018. He is the No. 14 safety and has a high quality rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

