DeAndre Hopkins: Houston Texans WR makes unreal touchdown catch

By Alex Butler  |  Dec. 25, 2017 at 8:05 PM
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins cued all of the superlatives Monday with a ridiculous touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And they were the Texans' only points of the game in a 34-6 setback.

Hopkins' sensational snare took place with about 12:34 to go in the fourth quarter. The Texans trailed 27-0. Texans quarterback T.J. Yates to a 2nd and goal snap from the 6-yard-line. He looked to his left to find Hopkins lined up against Steelers cornerback Joe Haden. Hopkins stabbed at the high pass and knocked it out of the air with his right hand. He then turned his head and snatched the football with his left hand.

Hopkins dropped down his right foot and somehow managed to strike down his left foot before falling out of bounds.

A cast of Steelers defenders ran toward the play to signal that Hopkins was out of bounds, but replay confirmed the completed touchdown catch.

"Unbelievable," Yates told reporters after the game. "For him to secure with one hand and tip it to himself, he never ceases to amaze."

Hopkins had four catches for 65 yards in the loss. Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster led all pass catchers with 75 yards and a score on six catches.

"@DeAndreHopkins my brodie is the best WR in the game!" Texans quaterback Deshaun Watson tweeted after the catch.

Pittsburgh clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs with the victory.

