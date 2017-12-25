Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws Dez Bryant under the bus for interception

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw some shade at wide receiver Dez Bryant on Sunday.

The comments came after the Cowboys lost 21-12 to the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium, squashing their playoff hopes.

Cameras caught Bryant sulking on the sideline in the first quarter, despite the Cowboys having a 6-0 lead. Prescott passed to Bryant twice in the first quarter, with both attempts resulting in incompletions. In the second quarter Prescott found Bryant for an 8-yard pass to the right side. Bryant carelessly cradled the ball in the wrong hand and it was punched out by Seahawks defensive back Byron Maxwell. The play resulted in a fumble.

In the third quarter, Prescott threw another pass to Bryant. That ball bounced off of Bryant's hands and was intercepted by K.J. Wright. The pass was a little off target, but Bryant got both hands on it.

"I think I have to throw him a better ball," Prescott said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "Just put it right there on his face mask and don't give him a chance to drop it, I guess."

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett recalled Bryant's fumble as a significant play in the contest.

"The fumble was a big play in the game," Garrett told reporters in his postgame press conference. "That was an opportunity for us to kind of get him going. Good route. Good throw and catch. Just got the ball knocked out afterwards. Obviously in a game like this, you want to be clean. You want to catch the ball. You want to hold the ball. You want to make all the plays. At times we did that, other times we didn't."

Garrett was also asked about Bryant's sideline attitude and communication in the first half.

"I don't know what you are specifically referring to, but Dez is a very passionate player," Garrett told reporters. "That's one of the things that makes him a really good player. He loves to play. I think he understood what we were trying to accomplish and we felt like we had a good opportunity to control the game by running it. We were in some two tight end personnel groups and ran the ball out of them al little bit. And really we were controlling the game in a lot of ways."

"He just had to be patient and wait for his opportunity, like the other guys."

Bryant had three catches for 44 yards in the loss. He is making $13 million this season and is signed through 2019. He was once known as a No. 1 wide receiver, but he hasn't eclipsed 100 receiving yards in a game since Nov. 13 of last season.