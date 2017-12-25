Andy Reid: Kansas City Chiefs coach plays Santa at postgame press conference

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was definitely in the Christmas spirit after Sunday's win. He sported a Santa Claus costume to prove it.

The 6-foot-3 coach wore the token holiday garb in the locker room, following the Chiefs' 29-13 victory against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium. He also wore it to his postgame press conference.

Reid's Chiefs were particularly excited after the victory, as it clinched the AFC West.

"Merry Christmas everybody," Reid said for his opening statement.

"Congratulations to the Hunt Family for the first time in the history of the organization having back-to-back AFC West Championships. With that, I don't have a lot to report as far as injuries. Akeem Hunt has a shoulder sprain. Other than that it was a great game by everybody."

Reid said "one of Santa's helpers helped" him with the suggestion of wearing the Santa suit. He was also asked if the victory was one of Santa's gifts.

Andy Reid is at the podium. pic.twitter.com/TFWk6LpteW — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) December 24, 2017

"Well, all of the gifts he's given us in the city of Kansas City, yes I'd say so," he said.

Reid, 59, owns a 52-27 record in five seasons coaching the Chiefs. He owns an 11-12 record in the postseason.

A Merry Chiefsmas to all! ~ Andy Reid/Santa 🎅 pic.twitter.com/bO5RLUMSLL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2017

After delivering presents, Santa Claus will coach the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. on New Year's Eve against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.