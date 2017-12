NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Those MVP rumbles for Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley got a bit louder on Sunday.

Gurley became the first player in 31 years to rush for 100-plus yards and produce 150-plus receiving yards in a single game, scoring two touchdowns as Los Angeles clinched the NFC West title with a 27-23 win over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Gurley ran 21 times for 115 yards while catching 10 passes for 158 yards and touchdowns of 3 and 80 yards. The last player to pull off the 100-150 double was Herschel Walker of the Dallas Cowboys in 1986.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 22 of 38 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning 14-yarder to Cooper Kupp with 11:51 left in the game.

Los Angeles (11-4) clinched its first division title since 2003 and its first playoff berth since 2004. Tennessee (8-7) lost its third consecutive game, officially sealing the AFC South title for Jacksonville. The Titans still can wrap up a playoff spot next week by beating the Jaguars.

Gurley's 3-yard scoring catch from Goff with 8:54 left in the first quarter came four plays after linebacker Cory Littleton intercepted Marcus Mariota's first pass at the Tennessee 45.

After Ryan Succop hit a 25-yard field goal with 1:13 remaining in the first, the Titans took their first lead with a defensive touchdown. Jurrell Casey hit Goff as the quarterback tried to hand off to Gurley, forcing a fumble that Wesley Woodyard scooped up and took 4 yards for a 10-6 Tennessee lead 5:20 before the half.

The lead lasted two plays. Gurley took a simple screen pass from Goff and peeled off an 80-yard touchdown at the 4:24 mark to make it 13-10. Succop countered with a 37-yard field goal 19 seconds before the half to even the score at 13.

Goff hit Sammy Watkins with a 3-yard scoring strike with 6:40 left in the third quarter for a 20-13 Rams lead, but Tennessee tied it on a 6-yard touchdown run by DeMarco Murray with 4:23 on the clock.

Succop made a 27-yard field goal with 14:46 left in the game to supply the Titans with a 23-20 lead, but they couldn't hold off Los Angeles.

Mariota completed 22 of 39 passes for 275 yards.

NOTES: Tennessee CB Logan Ryan (ankle), who left the San Francisco game last week in the second quarter, was inactive. Brice McCain started in his place. ... Other Titans inactives were QB Brandon Weeden, OLB Josh Carraway, DE David King, OL Corey Levin, CB Demontre Hurst and WR Harry Douglas. ... Los Angeles deactivated RB Lance Dunbar, LB Mark Barron, DB Isaiah Johnson, RB Justin Davis, OT Cornelius Lucas, OLB Matt Longacre and OLB Kasim Edebali.