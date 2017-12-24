Jeff Fisher on Los Angeles Rams: I 'left them in pretty good shape'

Former Los Angeles Rams coach Jeff Fisher feels a strong connection to the team he coached for five years.

In fact, Fisher told The Midday 180 radio show in Nashville (Tenn.) that his legacy lives on in the Rams.

"I'm a huge fan of the Ram players," Fisher said. "They're basically -- I don't want to say my players, but I had a lot to do with that roster. Left them in pretty good shape. And Sean (McVay), as he's proven in this very short period of time, is an outstanding young coach. And he's got the offense rolling, which they needed."

Fisher also patted himself on the back with the team trading up to select Jared Goff with the first overall pick of the 2016 draft. Goff answered a difficult rookie season with a 98.9 passer rating in 2017.

"We knew that was coming," Fisher said of Goff's ascension. "... That's why we traded up with you guys here (the Tennessee Titans) to get him, because we knew he had that kind of potential. We felt like both the quarterbacks had a chance to be franchise quarterbacks. We were right. Philly got theirs (with Carson Wentz)) and the Rams got theirs."

Under McVay, the Rams are 10-4 and in position to win the NFC West for the first time since 2003.

Fisher was fired by the Rams with three games remaining in the 2016 season. He went 31-45-1 in his stint with the team, including four seasons prior to 2016 in St. Louis.

Fisher is 173-165-1 in his career and one more defeat would surpass Dan Reeves (165) for the most career losses by an NFL head coach.

In 22 seasons as an NFL head coach with the Titans and Rams, Fisher led his teams to the playoffs just six times, including getting the Titans to the Super Bowl before losing to St. Louis in 2000.