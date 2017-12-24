Home / Sports News / NFL

Antonio Brown: Pittsburgh Steelers WR doubtful for wild-card round

By The Sports Xchange  |  Dec. 24, 2017 at 12:23 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is not expected to be ready should the Pittsburgh Steelers play in the wild-card round of the playoffs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

Schefter said Brown likely will be in need of the extra week of healing as he deals with a partially torn calf muscle sustained last Sunday in a 27-24 loss against the New England Patriots.

The top two seeds in each conference receive a first-round bye. Pittsburgh and New England enter Sunday's action with a conference-best 11-3 mark, with the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) lurking one game back.

Brown, who already has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Houston Texans, wrote on Twitter earlier this week that the injury is a "minor setback."

"Even in adversity I can't help but feel blessed. Thanks to everyone who reached out," the 29-year-old wrote. "This is a minor setback for me but not this team. The goal is still the same & I'm confident that we can & will achieve it."

Brown has reeled in 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Dwyane Wade's son is already doing windmill dunks like dad Dwyane Wade's son is already doing windmill dunks like dad
Minnesota Vikings shut down shorthanded Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings shut down shorthanded Green Bay Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Prediction, preview, pick to win Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Prediction, preview, pick to win
Nebraska Basketball: Santa surprises walk-on with scholarship Nebraska Basketball: Santa surprises walk-on with scholarship
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers: Prediction, preview, pick to win Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers: Prediction, preview, pick to win
Loading...