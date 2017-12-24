Antonio Brown: Pittsburgh Steelers WR doubtful for wild-card round

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is not expected to be ready should the Pittsburgh Steelers play in the wild-card round of the playoffs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

Schefter said Brown likely will be in need of the extra week of healing as he deals with a partially torn calf muscle sustained last Sunday in a 27-24 loss against the New England Patriots.

The top two seeds in each conference receive a first-round bye. Pittsburgh and New England enter Sunday's action with a conference-best 11-3 mark, with the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) lurking one game back.

Brown, who already has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Houston Texans, wrote on Twitter earlier this week that the injury is a "minor setback."

"Even in adversity I can't help but feel blessed. Thanks to everyone who reached out," the 29-year-old wrote. "This is a minor setback for me but not this team. The goal is still the same & I'm confident that we can & will achieve it."

Brown has reeled in 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games this season.